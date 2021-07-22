Capital Impact Advisors LLC Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,794 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanmina alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $37.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.15. Sanmina Co. has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $43.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.