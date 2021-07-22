Capital Impact Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lowered its position in AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) by 69.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,761 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of AquaBounty Technologies worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.41% of the company’s stock.

AquaBounty Technologies stock opened at $5.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 106.90, a quick ratio of 105.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $368.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.52. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $13.32.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.48 million. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.89% and a negative net margin of 8,901.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on AquaBounty Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

AquaBounty Technologies Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on improving productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

