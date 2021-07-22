Capital One Financial Comments on APA Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of APA in a report released on Tuesday, July 20th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie expects that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for APA’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Get APA alerts:

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on APA. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of APA from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of APA from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. APA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.76.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $18.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of -306.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 4.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.18. APA has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $24.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. APA’s payout ratio is presently -9.26%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of APA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of APA by 3,220.8% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of APA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of APA by 316.4% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.