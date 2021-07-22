Capital One Financial Comments on Halliburton’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Halliburton in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the oilfield services company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.29. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HAL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.28.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $20.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.83. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 2.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 27.69%.

In related news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lathrop Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Halliburton by 25.7% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 115,822 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 23,667 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Halliburton by 5.3% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 59,271 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

