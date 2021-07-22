Capreit to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.36 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:CAR)

Capreit (TSE:CAR) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capreit in a research note issued on Sunday, July 18th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will earn $2.36 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.34. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Capreit’s FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Get Capreit alerts:

Capreit (TSE:CAR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$227.51 million for the quarter.

Capreit has a 52-week low of C$20.71 and a 52-week high of C$50.88.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Capreit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capreit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.