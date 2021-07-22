Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.800-$3.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.15 billion-$5.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.15 billion.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPRI. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Capri from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Capri from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Capri has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.57.

NYSE CPRI opened at $51.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.52. Capri has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $59.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.18.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. Capri had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capri will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

