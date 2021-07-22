Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 5,631 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 201.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,179,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,328,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,908,000 after buying an additional 1,044,683 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,335,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,259,000 after buying an additional 913,437 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,127,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 18,167.2% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 772,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,781,000 after buying an additional 768,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

TSN opened at $71.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.82 and a 52-week high of $81.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.98.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. Argus upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

