Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 199.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 61,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,167,000 after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,012,000 after purchasing an additional 11,844 shares during the period. Finally, M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,918,000. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBRDK opened at $174.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.32 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.47. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $130.49 and a twelve month high of $179.57.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.54). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $246.53 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities upped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, upped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.80.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

