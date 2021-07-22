Captrust Financial Advisors Has $539,000 Holdings in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIIAU)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its position in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIIAU) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,254 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIIAU. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the first quarter worth $254,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $317,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS VIIAU opened at $10.04 on Thursday. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $11.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.13.

7GC & Co Holdings Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

