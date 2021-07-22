Captrust Financial Advisors Has $583,000 Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 59.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Waters were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WAT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waters by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Waters by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Waters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waters by 187.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,764,191.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $393,422.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $370.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $187.31 and a 12 month high of $373.63.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.81 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 1,107.70%. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $378.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.80.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

