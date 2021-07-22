Captrust Financial Advisors Has $596,000 Stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 81.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 124.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $78.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.81. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52-week low of $45.71 and a 52-week high of $99.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.71 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $26,355,763.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $485,729.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.69.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

