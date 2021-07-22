Captrust Financial Advisors Has $646,000 Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,781 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Cognex were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter worth about $1,160,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognex by 1,915.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,002 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,793,000 after purchasing an additional 112,147 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Cognex by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,733,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $227,978,000 after purchasing an additional 423,509 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter worth about $527,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Cognex by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $26,649.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,649.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CGNX shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $84.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.36 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $101.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.49.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $239.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.33 million. Cognex had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

