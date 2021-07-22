Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Snap were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the first quarter worth $2,031,464,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter worth $976,895,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Snap by 244,641.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,041,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,615 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Snap by 48,307.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,690,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680,974 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the first quarter worth $231,621,000. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap stock opened at $63.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.58 billion, a PE ratio of -99.05 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $73.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.13.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 43.12% and a negative net margin of 32.90%. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Snap from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wedbush raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Snap from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Snap in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

In other Snap news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 213,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $14,937,016.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,996,154 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,550,703.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total value of $56,544,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 80,056,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,981,866.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,207,758 shares of company stock valued at $261,476,395.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

