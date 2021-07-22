Cara Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CARA)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 1,299 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,149% compared to the typical daily volume of 104 put options.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CARA shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $12.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.67 million, a P/E ratio of 56.35 and a beta of 1.11. Cara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $29.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.73.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 million. Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.50%. On average, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 8,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $112,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,686,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,042,000 after buying an additional 54,699 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3,982.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

