CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Insider Stephen Andrew Snyder Sells 7,440 Shares

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) insider Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 7,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total transaction of $214,495.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Stephen Andrew Snyder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 6,000 shares of CareCloud stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $170,280.00.

MTBC opened at $7.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.32. CareCloud, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.35 and a 52-week high of $13.40.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. CareCloud had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $29.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.17 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CareCloud, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareCloud by 142.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 27,795 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of CareCloud by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CareCloud in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CareCloud in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in CareCloud by 191.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 9,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MTBC. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareCloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.43.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

