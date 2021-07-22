CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

Equities research analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CareDx in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.75.

Shares of CDNA stock opened at $84.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -291.54 and a beta of 0.66. CareDx has a 1 year low of $29.86 and a 1 year high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $67.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.77 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CareDx will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter Maag sold 26,500 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total value of $2,285,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 393,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,980,516.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 5,994 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.67, for a total value of $513,505.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,715,201.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 196,885 shares of company stock valued at $15,534,793. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the second quarter valued at $219,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the first quarter valued at $274,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the first quarter valued at $4,222,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the first quarter valued at $3,266,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of CareDx by 7.7% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 72,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

