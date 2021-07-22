Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Derek J. Maetzold Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total value of $646,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Derek J. Maetzold also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 22nd, Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $745,600.00.
- On Monday, April 26th, Derek J. Maetzold sold 14,374 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total value of $994,249.58.
Shares of CSTL stock opened at $68.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -96.80 and a beta of 0.43. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $107.69.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 13.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after acquiring an additional 10,212 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $300,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 16.1% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 41,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 346.1% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 39,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 30,520 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $24,651,000. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSTL. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.
Castle Biosciences Company Profile
Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.
