Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Derek J. Maetzold Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total value of $646,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Derek J. Maetzold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $745,600.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Derek J. Maetzold sold 14,374 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total value of $994,249.58.

Shares of CSTL stock opened at $68.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -96.80 and a beta of 0.43. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 22.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 13.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after acquiring an additional 10,212 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $300,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 16.1% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 41,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 346.1% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 39,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 30,520 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $24,651,000. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSTL. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

