Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Acquires New Shares in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAAU)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAAU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 555,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,521,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $211,000.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $10.00. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,991. L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.01.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

