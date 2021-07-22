Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Makes New Investment in Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 409,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Monument Circle Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Towerview LLC bought a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,645,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $580,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,068,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,652,000.

Get Monument Circle Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MON traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.70. 6,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,235. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71. Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON).

Receive News & Ratings for Monument Circle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monument Circle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.