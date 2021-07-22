Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Purchases Shares of 464,340 Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 464,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,551,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC owned 1.44% of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Tekkorp Digital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TEKK traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.72. 900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,196. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.80. Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $11.01.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the digital media, sports, entertainment, leisure, and/or gaming industries.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK).

Receive News & Ratings for Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekkorp Digital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.