Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Sells 706,546 Shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC decreased its position in ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV) by 47.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 793,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706,546 shares during the quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in ACE Convergence Acquisition were worth $7,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACEV. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in ACE Convergence Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 33.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ACE Convergence Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACEV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.85. 10,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,017. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.97. ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $13.50.

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV).

Receive News & Ratings for ACE Convergence Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACE Convergence Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.