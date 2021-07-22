Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Takes Position in MCAP Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MACQU)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in MCAP Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MACQU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,951,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in MCAP Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MCAP Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MCAP Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MCAP Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MCAP Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000.

MACQU stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.08. The company had a trading volume of 502 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,767. MCAP Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $10.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.98.

MCAP Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

