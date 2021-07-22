Caxton Associates LP Invests $393,000 in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 35.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after buying an additional 15,103 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 4,478.3% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $105.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $106.14.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 123.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.42.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $66,184.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,283,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,985,756.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 30,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,656,272 shares of company stock worth $230,663,723. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

