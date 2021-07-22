Caxton Associates LP Invests $405,000 in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,304 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,028 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $548,080.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,320.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LPX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.78.

Shares of LPX stock opened at $54.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $27.01 and a one year high of $76.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.87.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.31. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 63.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

