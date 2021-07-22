Caxton Associates LP Makes New Investment in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in Veru by 877.6% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Veru during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Veru during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veru by 1,877.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Veru in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 33.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VERU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Veru in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Veru in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Veru presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

In other Veru news, Director Harry Fisch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $835,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:VERU opened at $7.41 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.18. Veru Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $24.57.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Veru had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veru Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Veru Profile

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

