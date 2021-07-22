Caxton Associates LP Purchases New Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 15,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the 1st quarter valued at $7,479,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the 1st quarter valued at $489,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the 1st quarter valued at $352,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in H&R Block by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 170,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after buying an additional 37,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in H&R Block by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,622,000 after buying an additional 253,347 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HRB shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

HRB stock opened at $23.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $26.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.39.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 422.68% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. H&R Block’s payout ratio is presently 31.86%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.