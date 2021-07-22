Caxton Associates LP Takes Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 17,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 786,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,672,000 after acquiring an additional 173,980 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 15,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 6,268 shares in the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $120.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.41 and a 52 week high of $121.96.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.58.

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total transaction of $232,831.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,045.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total transaction of $12,313,548.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,402,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,366,820.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,147 shares of company stock valued at $12,785,325. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

