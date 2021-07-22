Caxton Associates LP Takes Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,499 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,398,000 after acquiring an additional 55,237 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $3,885,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $52,313.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,478 shares in the company, valued at $619,008.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRCY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercury Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.25.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY opened at $66.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 51.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.40 and a 52 week high of $88.96.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $256.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.28 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company that serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

