Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Plans $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th.

Cedar Realty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 60.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Cedar Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE:CDR traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $16.39. The stock had a trading volume of 68,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,845. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $223.40 million, a PE ratio of -24.76 and a beta of 1.62. Cedar Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $17.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.49.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Cedar Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 1.81%. Research analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sharon Hochfelder Stern acquired 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $33,432.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,432. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Philip Mays sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $53,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,099.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDR. TheStreet raised shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Article: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.