Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns a portfolio of predominantly grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from D.C. to Boston. Cedar Realty Trust Inc, formerly known as Cedar Shopn Ctr, is based in Port Washington, NY. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

NYSE CDR opened at $16.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.49. Cedar Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $17.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $223.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.76 and a beta of 1.62.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Cedar Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 0.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Philip Mays sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $53,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,099.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sharon Hochfelder Stern purchased 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.93 per share, for a total transaction of $33,432.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at $33,432. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 121,277 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,442,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,393,000 after purchasing an additional 41,184 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 20,244 shares in the last quarter. 41.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

