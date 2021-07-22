Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Trading Up 1.9%

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) shares were up 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.36 and last traded at $32.03. Approximately 76,680 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 51,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.43.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CLLNY shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cellnex Telecom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Cellnex Telecom alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.15.

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services. It offers co-location services in its infrastructure allowing mobile carriers to install their telecommunications and wireless radio broadcast equipment; and multi-operator telephony network solutions for open and closed environments through distributed antenna systems and small cells technologies.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Cellnex Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellnex Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.