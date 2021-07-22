Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Shares Up 1.5%

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF)’s stock price shot up 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $63.90 and last traded at $63.90. 322 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 3,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.95.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.07.

Cellnex Telecom Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLNXF)

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services. It offers co-location services in its infrastructure allowing mobile carriers to install their telecommunications and wireless radio broadcast equipment; and multi-operator telephony network solutions for open and closed environments through distributed antenna systems and small cells technologies.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Cellnex Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellnex Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.