Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) Short Interest Up 19.5% in June

Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the June 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celsion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

CLSN opened at $1.13 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 8.41 and a current ratio of 8.41. The company has a market capitalization of $97.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.96. Celsion has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $3.48.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter. Celsion had a negative return on equity of 67.84% and a negative net margin of 4,423.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celsion will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLSN. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsion during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Celsion during the first quarter valued at $29,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Celsion during the first quarter valued at $65,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Celsion during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celsion by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.72% of the company’s stock.

Celsion Company Profile

Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and vaccines. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary liver cancer.

