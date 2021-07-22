CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Shares Bought by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 815,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned about 0.06% of CEMEX worth $5,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CX. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 57.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 86.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Get CEMEX alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CX shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CEMEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.30.

Shares of NYSE:CX opened at $8.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.19. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $9.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. Research analysts predict that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CEMEX

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.