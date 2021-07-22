Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Lifted to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $13.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CVE. CIBC boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cenovus Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.69.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CVE opened at $8.09 on Monday. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $10.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.89 and a beta of 3.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $7.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.0144 dividend. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 50.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.