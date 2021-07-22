Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Southpoint Capital Advisors LP

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lowered its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,550,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810,360 shares during the period. Centene makes up about 2.7% of Southpoint Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Centene were worth $162,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Centene by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 135,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 40,600 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 93,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 628,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,152,000 after acquiring an additional 173,170 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,169,000 after acquiring an additional 23,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 137,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,070,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,940. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNC traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,055. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $75.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

CNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Stephens upgraded shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.38.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.