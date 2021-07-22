Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centerra Gold Inc. is a gold mining company. It is focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold properties principally in North America, Asia and other markets. The company properties principally include the Kumtor Mine in the Kyrgyz Republic, the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada and the Öksüt Mine in Turkey. Centerra Gold Inc. is based in Ontario, Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CGAU. Bank of America downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Friday, July 9th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

CGAU stock opened at $7.59 on Tuesday. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $14.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.81.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $401.85 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

