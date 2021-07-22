Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.47 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás stock opened at $8.40 on Monday. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a fifty-two week low of $4.69 and a fifty-two week high of $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.53.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $666.65 million for the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 10.13%. Research analysts expect that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 31 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 50,648 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,595 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

