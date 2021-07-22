Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electrobras is involved in the Utilities Industry. Their principal activity is the generation and distribution of electric power through their companies to the whole of Brazil. Some of their other activities include development of technology programs, technical standards and industrial quality. “

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.47 price target for the company.

Shares of EBR stock opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.53. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a twelve month low of $4.69 and a twelve month high of $9.61. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $666.65 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 31 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 50,648 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,595 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

