Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on the mining company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.40% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Central Asia Metals from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Central Asia Metals alerts:

Shares of CAML stock opened at GBX 234.50 ($3.06) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.65. The company has a market capitalization of £412.78 million and a PE ratio of 13.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 797.73. Central Asia Metals has a 1 year low of GBX 143 ($1.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 386 ($5.04).

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the solvent extraction- electrowinning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Asia Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Asia Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.