Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on the mining company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.40% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Central Asia Metals from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of CAML stock opened at GBX 234.50 ($3.06) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.65. The company has a market capitalization of £412.78 million and a PE ratio of 13.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 797.73. Central Asia Metals has a 1 year low of GBX 143 ($1.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 386 ($5.04).

About Central Asia Metals

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the solvent extraction- electrowinning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

