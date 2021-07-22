Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 31.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,685 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 86,028 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 15,394 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 137.7% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 33,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 19,491 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Central Pacific Financial news, Director Saedene K. Ota purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,662.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,771.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $24.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $28.81. The firm has a market cap of $702.23 million, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.75.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $60.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

