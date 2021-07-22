Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.68% and a return on equity of 8.92%.

CVCY traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.76. 146,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,258. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $22.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.60.

In other Central Valley Community Bancorp news, EVP Blaine Lauhon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,395. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $41,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,889 shares in the company, valued at $580,927.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

