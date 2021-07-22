ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Gap Up to $23.47

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.47, but opened at $24.13. ChargePoint shares last traded at $24.23, with a volume of 33,791 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHPT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their target price on ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. ChargePoint presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.86.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $40.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.23 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.37) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William J. Loewenthal sold 2,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $71,657.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,558,590.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 22,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $718,860.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 362,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,685,001.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,697,575 shares of company stock valued at $228,283,336 over the last ninety days. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RHO Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at $669,000,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at $367,380,000. SPT Invest Management Sarl purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at $312,443,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at $106,800,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at $53,400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Company Profile (NYSE:CHPT)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.