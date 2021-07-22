Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD) and Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Head to Head Contrast

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) and Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Canopy Growth and Charlie’s, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canopy Growth 2 10 3 1 2.19 Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

Canopy Growth presently has a consensus target price of $32.57, indicating a potential upside of 59.33%. Given Canopy Growth’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Canopy Growth is more favorable than Charlie’s.

Risk & Volatility

Canopy Growth has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charlie’s has a beta of 5.57, meaning that its stock price is 457% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Canopy Growth and Charlie’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canopy Growth $414.03 million 19.40 -$1.32 billion ($2.16) -9.46 Charlie’s $16.69 million 3.29 -$7.19 million N/A N/A

Charlie’s has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Canopy Growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.7% of Canopy Growth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Charlie’s shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Canopy Growth shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 74.8% of Charlie’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Canopy Growth and Charlie’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canopy Growth -311.30% -18.67% -12.58% Charlie’s -140.60% N/A -327.67%

Summary

Canopy Growth beats Charlie’s on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The company's products include dried cannabis flowers, oils and concentrates, and softgel capsules. It offers its products under the Tweed, Quatreau, Deep Space, Spectrum Therapeutics, First & Free, TWD, This Works, BioSteel, DNA Genetics CraftGrow, Tokyo Smoke, DOJA, Van der Pop, and Bean & Bud brands. The company also provides growth capital and a strategic support platform that pursues investment opportunities in the global cannabis sector. Canopy Growth Corporation has a clinical research partnership with NEEKA Health Canada and NHL Alumni Association to examine the efficacy of CBD-based therapies as part of the mitigation of persistent post-concussion symptoms. The company was formerly known as Tweed Marijuana Inc. and changed its name to Canopy Growth Corporation in September 2015. Canopy Growth Corporation is headquartered in Smiths Falls, Canada.

About Charlie’s

Charlie's Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes e-cigarette liquids and vaping systems in the United States and internationally. The company also offers energy drink under the Bazi brand name. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers to approximately 80 countries, primarily, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Australia, Sweden, and Canada. The company was formerly known as True Drinks Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Charlie's Holdings, Inc. Charlie's Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

