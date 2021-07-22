Chi Gastoken (CHI) Price Tops $0.36

Chi Gastoken (CURRENCY:CHI) traded up 25.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 22nd. In the last week, Chi Gastoken has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. One Chi Gastoken coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001115 BTC on exchanges. Chi Gastoken has a market capitalization of $305,426.46 and approximately $197,866.00 worth of Chi Gastoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000063 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 81.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000174 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Chi Gastoken Coin Profile

Chi Gastoken (CRYPTO:CHI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2018. Chi Gastoken’s total supply is 1,155,019 coins and its circulating supply is 853,394 coins. Chi Gastoken’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chi Gastoken is 1inch.exchange/# . Chi Gastoken’s official message board is medium.com/@1inch.exchange/1inch-introduces-chi-gastoken-d0bd5bb0f92b

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch exchange is a hackathon project which was presented at ETHNewYork in 2019. The project was created and developed by Sergej Kunz (co-founder & CEO) and Anton Bukov (co-founder & CTO). 1inch exchange is a DEX aggregator that executes a swap of tokens at the best price in one single transaction. It is a commonplace that a core problem of all DEXes (decentralized exchanges) is lack of liquidity due to the fact that DEXes is a relatively new concept. First of all, 1inch DEX aggregator is addressing the liquidity problem thus facilitating mass adoption. The optimizing algorithm splits up the trade across different exchanges. This allows you to have the most efficient way to exercise a transaction. 1inch protocol sources liquidity from a broad range of DEXes which truly makes it a single entry point to DeFi (decentralized finance) trading and creates an ecosystem experience. Chi Gastoken (CHI) is the native Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency of the 1inch exchange, facilitating transactions on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Chi Gastoken

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chi Gastoken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chi Gastoken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chi Gastoken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

