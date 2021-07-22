Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $1,800.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,780.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Securiti upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,723.04 to $1,800.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,650.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,719.29.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,755.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.43 billion, a PE ratio of 78.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,445.33. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $1,094.93 and a 1-year high of $1,778.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 24.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total value of $12,540,899.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,346,847.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,309 shares of company stock worth $19,365,245 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.