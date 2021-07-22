Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$14.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC increased their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.00 to C$14.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.75.

Shares of TSE:CHP.UN traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$14.67. The company had a trading volume of 20,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,109. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 349.88, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.80 billion and a PE ratio of 85.79. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 52-week low of C$11.94 and a 52-week high of C$14.93.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

