CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Shares Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) by 679.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,879 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in CI Financial were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CIXX. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of CI Financial by 44.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of CI Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 45.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CIXX opened at $18.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.22. CI Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $18.92.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $505.72 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that CI Financial Corp will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1488 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CIXX shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.69.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

