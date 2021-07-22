CIBC Cuts Winpak (TSE:WPK) Price Target to C$42.00

Winpak (TSE:WPK) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at CIBC from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Pi Financial upgraded Winpak from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Winpak to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of TSE:WPK opened at C$38.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$40.09. Winpak has a twelve month low of C$37.29 and a twelve month high of C$48.02. The company has a market cap of C$2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a current ratio of 11.43.

Winpak (TSE:WPK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$284.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$279.11 million. On average, research analysts predict that Winpak will post 1.7158732 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Winpak Company Profile

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films for printing, laminating, and bag making, including shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for printing, metalizing, or laminating processes, food packaging, and industrial applications.

