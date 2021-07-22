Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes CD101 IV, a long-acting echinocandin antifungal, CD101 topical and C001 which are in different clinical trial. The company developed its product using Cloudbreak(TM) immunotherapy platform. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

CDTX opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. Cidara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $4.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.97.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 363.37% and a negative net margin of 635.11%. The business had revenue of $2.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 265.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 17,714 shares during the last quarter. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

